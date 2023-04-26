Balloon releases, typical at celebrations of life, will be allowed to continue in East Baton Rouge Parish after an item that would have banned them was rejected Wednesday evening by the Metro Council.
Council member Laurie Adams said she sponsored the item to address litter and negative impacts to wildlife that are caused when the balloons return to Earth. The item was derailed over council member concerns that it unfairly targeted Black communities where balloon releases are common and that it would be too difficult to enforce.
Following a debate where council member Darryl Hurst called her item "culturally insensitive," Adams said she wasn't aware of the cultural significance of balloon releases prior to authoring the measure.
"I was raised in a family that loved animals and wildlife," Adams said. "This was me hoping to start conversations in our community about how we can think holistically about each other, about all of God's creatures and this great beautiful Earth that God created for us to share."
The item would have banned the intentional release of 10 or more balloons, imposing a $100 fine for the first offense and $250 fines for subsequent offenses.
The 4-to-6 rejection by the council followed impassioned public comments from both sides of the debate.
Latesha Dorsey's daughter, 5-month-old La'Khira Gibson, died on June 4, 2013. With the 10-year anniversary of her death approaching, Dorsey, who is Black, said she is planning a balloon release to mark the occasion that would have been derailed by Adams' proposal.
"Keep my child in mind when you're voting," Dorsey told the council. "Just think about me and the way I'm trying to honor my baby girl."
Hurst pointed to holidays like Mardi Gras that generate litter across the city's streets and said banning balloons would barely impact Baton Rouge's litter problem.
"If we're not going to ban the St. Patrick's Day Parade, if we're not going to ban Kiwanis, if we're not going to take away the culture of south Louisiana, don't take away the culture of minorities," Hurst said.
Council member Jennifer Racca applauded Adams' effort to protect wildlife but said she was unable to support the item because of the difficulty of enforcement.
Adams noted the negative impact the balloons have on wildlife, pointing to a University of Michigan study that found balloons latex balloons are the deadliest form of litter for seabirds. Candlelight vigils, planting a tree and scattering flowers were all floated as alternatives to balloon releases.
Near the end of the debate, Adams offered to buy Dorsey a tree to honor her daughter.
"I thought it was beautiful," Dorsey said. "I appreciate anything that honors my baby girl's memory. But (balloon releases) is what I know in my community. It's what I see, as Black people, to honor our loved ones."