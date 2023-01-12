In response to a string of violent crimes and fatal overdoses at Baton Rouge area budget motels, the Metro Council has proposed new rules intended to crack down on businesses that have become hotbeds for sex trafficking and other criminal activities.
The legislation, which will be up for a public hearing and voted on by the council Wednesday, strengthens a 2018 ordinance meant to curb crime at these motels. That ordinance hasn't been enforced once since its passage, city-parish officials said.
"The current ordinance just didn't have the enforcement teeth," city-parish spokesman Mark Armstrong said. "It was really important to us, especially with some of these problematic locations, that we have an ordinance with enforcement measures."
The proposed legislation revamps the permitting process for all hotels and motels. It also sets a baseline level of emergency calls from a single location in one year; if that level is exceeded, the motel could have its permit revoked.
The baseline is a calls to beds ratio of 0.5. For example: if law enforcement responds to 50 or more calls at a motel with 100 rooms in year period, that business is in violation of the proposed ordinance, Armstrong said.
Calls for assistance by the business' ownership will not be counted toward the ratio, and a call must result in a written report to be counted, according to the legislation.
"This very much puts some teeth in it and could result in a location losing its permit to operate as a hotel," Armstrong said.
Officials began discussing a revamp of the 2018 ordinance in April after a fatal shooting at the OYO Hotel along Interstate 12 and Airline Highway. The location had been plagued with crime for months leading up to the shooting and faced no enforcement by the city-parish. From the start of 2021 to April 2022, law enforcement responded to 523 incidents at the motel — a rate of about 1.1 calls per day.
Law enforcement has been called hundreds of times to a handful of other budget motels around the city, The Advocate reported. Many of those locations are also the epicenter of the opioid crisis in the parish, making up 10 of the 11 deadliest locations for overdoses over the past two years, according to the Parish Attorney's Office.
If approved by the council, the owner of a motel or hotel that exceeds the calls for service ratio will be summoned to appear for an administrative court hearing. The judge can then revoke a permit if the business is deemed to negatively impact the health and safety of its customers and neighboring business and residences, according to the legislation.
Hotel and motel permitting fees will also increased to cover administrative costs of the legislation, and permits will have to be renewed annually, according to the legislation. Under the city-parish's current ordinances, a permit only needs to be applied for once.
Hotels and motels judged to have violated the ordinance will be fined, have their permit revoked and must cease operation. Ownership can reapply for a permit after 30 days and must pass a building inspection by a building official with the Department of Development before the permit can be reissued, according to the legislation.
The 2018 ordinance is similar to the legislation proposed this week, but it is too vague to be enforced because the language isn't clear whether the city-parish or the courts are supposed to fine and close hotels, city-parish officials have said.