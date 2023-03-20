An Ascension Parish judge presiding over the rape and false imprisonment trial of New Orleans-native rapper Mystikal barred attorneys, law enforcement officials and potential witnesses on Monday from speaking to the news media.
Mystikal's new lawyer, Tiffany Myles Crosby, asked for the gag order late last week due to the "inordinate amount of publicity" that the two-time Grammy Award nominee's case has received since his arrest in late July.
Mystikal, whose given name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, rose to national fame in the 1990s and is best known for his 2000 hit single "Shake (It Fast)." On the strength of that song, Tyler's 2000 album "Let's Get Ready" sold more than a million copies.
Prosecutors with District Attorney Ricky Babin's office did not object to Crosby's motion, and Judge Steven Tureau of the 23rd Judicial District Court handed down the order during a hearing in Gonzales.
Tyler recently dropped his longtime defense attorneys, who successfully represented him against an earlier rape charge in north Louisiana and who had courted media attention in this latest case.
Prosecutors in Caddo Parish threw out the earlier case before trial in December 2020 after a grand jury declined to indict him a second time after seeing new evidence.
The gag order bars attorneys for either side from commenting on the latest case to "any individual or entity," including radio, television or newspaper reporters. The order applies to "all potential witnesses and law enforcement officials who either will or might testify at the trial of this case or who have information" on it.
It also bars his former attorneys, Joel Pearce and Timothy Yazbeck, from speaking about the case.
Tureau also agreed to throw out Tyler's former attorneys' motions for the cellphone and mental health records of his alleged victim and to reduce his bail.
Tyler, 52, is accused of a violent attack on a woman he has known for more than 20 years. Ascension sheriff's investigators said the woman went to Tyler's home in Prairieville in July seeking financial help to set someone up in an apartment.
Tyler is accused of taking the woman’s car keys and cellphone and holding her against her will at his home. He allegedly raped and strangled her, threatened her life with scissors and, at one point, prayed with her to remove her “bad spirits."
Before she could leave his home on Retreat Lane, Tyler forced the woman to give him $150 in cash through a cellphone app, authorities said in an arrest warrant. He earlier had accused her of stealing cash from him and hit her when she denied it, the warrant alleges.
Tyler has pleaded not guilty to first-degree rape, robbery, false imprisonment and other criminal counts. Conviction on the rape charge would bring life imprisonment.