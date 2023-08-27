Wildfires that scorched parts of Rapides Parish on Thursday were intentionally set, and investigators are asking for the public's help figuring out who did it, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said in a news release Sunday morning.
The multiple fires started in the early morning hours and burned throughout the day, the release said. The agriculture department, state fire marshal's office and Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office are all investigating.
Anyone with information about the fires can call LDAF tipline at 855-452-5323, the sheriff's office at 318-473-6700 or the fire marshal at 844-954-1221. Calls are anonymous, and a $2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
Wildfires have burned throughout Louisiana as the state grapples with record heat and drought. The largest, blaze, the Tiger Island Fire in Beaureagard Parish, has caused whole towns to evacuate.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has issued an emergency statewide burn ban with no exceptions.