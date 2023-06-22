A partnership between Ochsner Health and The University of Texas' MD Anderson Cancer Center announced Thursday will mean more options and better care for patients in Baton Rouge, health officials both in and outside Ochsner said.
The announcement, which Ochsner officials said has been in the works for years, is just the latest evolution in a rapidly changing cancer care landscape in Baton Rouge.
In 2021, the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center announced plans to end its affiliation with Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and months later said it would share resources with Baton Rouge General’s Pennington Cancer Center. Later that year, The Lake unveiled plans to build a $100 million standalone cancer treatment center that would connect to the hospital.
"There's a clinical need," said Chuck Daigle, the CEO of Ochsner Baton Rouge. "There's plenty of pathology, there's plenty of patients that suffer with a diagnosis of cancer."
Health experts have long pointed to parts of the Baton Rouge region that suffer from significantly elevated cancer rates.
Between 2015 and 2019, East Baton Rouge Parish had a rate of about 257 incidences of cancer per 100,000 residents, a National Cancer Institute study found; the national average was 228. And some surrounding parishes had even higher rates; West Baton Rouge's was about 266, and Ascension Parish was about 262.
The new partnership will give Ochsner doctors access to some of the cutting-edge treatment tools available at MD Anderson, which is seen as a national leader in the field.
"Our Baton Rouge patients already benefit from the comprehensive care we provide, and now that care will be enhanced by the processes, protocols and the expertise driven by the Ochsner and MD Anderson partnership," said Dr. Burke Brooks, chief of staff at Ochsner Medical Center Baton Rouge. "It is a true testament to our ongoing commitment to Baton Rouge’s cancer care that now our patients can access an elevated level care and expanded clinical trials closer to home here in Baton Rouge."
Ochsner officials pointed to the resources the large health system can offer patients undergoing cancer treatment, such as kidney specialists for a patient with kidney cancer. The partnership with MD Anderson will expand those resources by bringing new technology, clinical trials and doctors with more expertise to all of Ochsner's cancer centers, including Baton Rouge, Daigle said.
Officials with The Lake did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.
Dr. Jonas Fontenot, the chief operating officer and president of Mary Bird Perkins, welcomed Ochsner's announcement, saying investments in cancer treatment and research are beneficial for all working to eradicate cancer in Louisiana and around the world.
Fontenot expects MBPCC will be able to fill its own lane in the expanding market in Baton Rouge because of its longtime commitment to cancer treatment in Baton Rouge as a nonprofit that started in the city more than 50 years ago and focuses exclusively on cancer treatment, he said.
"We've been focused on outreach and advocacy, recognizing that among the more impactful ways to improve cancer care is through the advocacy to bring more resources to cancer patients across the state and region," Fontenot said. "Any time there's a development that results in more resources being available to cancer patients, whether that happens in the four walls of the clinics' programs and research departments ... or outside of it is sort of irrelevant to the broader aspiration of doing what's best and wanting what's best for cancer patients."
The recent investments in cancer care by all three organizations is a positive for patients living in the region, Daigle echoed.
"The region is obviously investing in cancer care," Daigle said. "We have the pathology (here) to invest. The investments come with better technology, better research, better clinical protocols, and that multidisciplinary approach. ... That collaboration is what we both agreed to at Ochsner and MD Anderson to elevate the quality of care."