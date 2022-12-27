Entergy customers in Louisiana will soon be getting refunds from the resolution of two long-running disputes between the utility and its regulators, who have fought to claw back funds from complex accounting practices at its Grand Gulf nuclear plant that led to customers being overcharged for years.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, on Friday broadly sided with regulators in two of several open cases centered on Grand Gulf.
While it’s still unclear how large the refunds will be, New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno’s office believes at least $65 million is headed to Entergy New Orleans ratepayers, and likely much more. FERC’s rulings indicates several hundred million could be owed to customers of Entergy Louisiana, Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Arkansas.
“This is a huge win for New Orleanians and confirms our strategy to push for real victory – and not just settle for pennies,” Moreno said in a statement. “We’ve pursued justice and compensation for ratepayers for all the many faults of this plant, and our strength has rallied other regulators to our cause. The fight is far from done, but we’ll continue to fight to return every dollar overcharged due to Entergy’s mismanagement of the Grand Gulf plant.”
Entergy claims it only owes $149 million systemwide related to one of the cases, and that no refunds are associated with the tax issues. But lawyers for the regulators disagree strongly, according to Andrew Tuozzolo, Moreno’s chief of staff.
“Counsel from the (Louisiana) Public Service Commission along with counsel from Arkansas all agree with us that the claim that they owe no further refunds…is patently false and is a continuing practice of misinformation from Entergy,” Tuozzolo said.
The City Council regulates Entergy New Orleans. The Louisiana Public Service Commission, which regulates Entergy Louisiana, did not return requests for comment Tuesday. The ruling was issued Friday.
Grand Gulf, located in Port Gibson, Mississippi, is the nation’s largest single-unit nuclear reactor. It is also has been among the least reliable nuclear plants in the nation in recent years, records show. When it goes offline, Entergy has to procure more expensive power elsewhere, driving up costs for ratepayers. Moreno’s staff says ratepayers pay up to $1 million a week every time Grand Gulf is not operating. Grand Gulf provides about a third of Entergy New Orleans’ power.
Other significant disputes involving Grand Gulf – including litigation over whether it has been properly run and whether an expansion was done prudently – are ongoing. If regulators prevail, several hundred million dollars in additional refunds could be in the offing. And Entergy recently warned FERC that its decision to set hearings in those disputes could threaten the ability of Grand Gulf to continue operating because of the size of the potential refunds.
Administrative law judges had already sided with state and city regulators in initial decisions, but the parties were waiting on FERC to make a final decision. In its ruling, FERC said Entergy had to pay $149 million in refunds related to a sale-leaseback arrangement, and several hundred million more related to tax issues.
Mississippi was originally part of the litigation, but the state settled with Entergy earlier this summer for $235 million in refunds, so its share will be excluded from the totals. The Public Service Commission and the City Council chose not to settle, saying they believed they could win more than Entergy offered. Entergy owns 90% of Grand Gulf through a subsidiary; a Mississippi electric co-op owns the other 10%.
Entergy said in a statement Monday that the orders are a “positive step toward resolving a number of long-standing issues raised by our retail regulators.”
“While we disagree with some elements of FERC’s findings, in particular its ruling on the sale leaseback claim, we are pleased that FERC’s remedy results in no additional refunds due to customers beyond those already provided in 2021 on the uncertain tax positions taken by SERI,” said Drew Marsh, Entergy’s chief executive officer. SERI is the Entergy subsidiary that owns most of Grand Gulf.
“SERI has consistently maintained that its tax strategy was in the best interest of customers and ultimately provided them with millions of dollars in savings,” he said. “We are committed to working with our regulators to resolve outstanding FERC issues for the benefit of our customers.”
Coincidentally, Grand Gulf has been experiencing issues for the past week, after an unplanned shutdown over problems with its pumps. Records show Grand Gulf was operating at 99% capacity again Tuesday after a week of lower operating status.