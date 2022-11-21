When the Metro Council approved new rules for short-term rentals in Baton Rouge, it removed one key requirement — a change some homeowners groups argue guts enforcement.
“There is no recourse for homeowners right now,” said Ed Lagucki, president of the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations and a member of the committee. “That has been stripped totally.”
Short-term rentals, like Airbnb, have proved controversial in Baton Rouge and other cities, with residents complaining they lead to loud parties and diminish the character of neighborhoods. A committee of realtors, short-term rental owners and Baton Rouge neighborhood representatives spent years working out a new ordinance to govern the rentals.
The Metro Council last week approved that ordinance — but removed a requirement for short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods to obtain a conditional use permit.
The ordinance still sets new regulations where there were none: Short-term rental owners must now register with the parish and receive a short-term rental permit in order to ensure the owner is paying sales and occupancy taxes for the business.
Owners could lose their ability to rent if three violations for issues like excessive noise are reported and adjudicated by the Planning Commission during a one-year period.
The original draft of the ordinance differentiated between owner-occupied rentals and whole-house rentals, where the property owner is not present during a guest’s stay.
Whole-house rentals hoping to operate in a primarily residential neighborhood would have been required to apply for a conditional use permit from the Planning Commission. Neighbors of the property would have been notified of the property’s permit hearing and would get an opportunity to make a public comment during the hearing.
Current operators of whole-house rentals would have also been required to obtain a conditional use permit to remain in operation, but that segment of the ordinance was removed by the Planning Commission in September. Only new whole-house rentals would have needed to get the permit.
But after last week's vote, that permit isn't required at all.
Problems with the then-unregulated practice of short-term rentals first emerged in 2019 when residents of Spanish Town dealt complained of a series of disruptive parties at rentals where the owner wasn’t present.
Overcrowded houses disrupted parking on the narrow streets of the neighborhood and noise from parties disturbed residents at all hours of the night, said Mary Jane Marcantel, the former president of Spanish Town’s neighborhood association and a member of the committee.
At the behest of the Metro Council, the Planning Office in early 2020 convened a committee of stakeholders to study the issue. The group paused its work in 2020 due to the pandemic, but met throughout 2021 and the first half of this year to craft the draft regulations, according to the Planning Commission.
The addition of the conditional use permit for whole-house rentals was intended to win the support of the member’s of Lagucki’s federation by including an avenue for neighbors of a short-term rental to voice their opinion before it began operating, Lagucki said. That way, renters with a history of problems could be blocked by the neighborhood’s residents, Lagucki said.
“Up until that point, the federation was a little bit concerned with the ordinance,” Lagucki said. “With the addition of the conditional use, at least it gave homeowners a say.”
That provision was stripped by the council after several members expressed concern that the subjective nature of a conditional use permit hearing could open the city-parish up to lawsuits if residents successfully lobby the Planning Commission to grant a permit in a neighborhood where other short-term rentals are already in operation.
“These public hearings can be influenced by public comment, as they should,” Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. said. “But what if that decision is made based on whether (the neighbors) want it or not and not on whether the owner is a bad actor or not?”
Two council members, Aaron Moak and Laurie Adams, attempted to defer the ordinance in order to tweak the language around the conditional use permit to make it more acceptable to the rest of the council, but that motion failed.
“This is one of the things the committee has worked on for years with the conditional use permit in place,” Moak said.
Councilwoman Jennifer Racca, who supported the ordinance’s passage without the permit, said it was better to approve the ordinance without it in order to get some regulation in place. Several council members said they’d like for the committee to continue meeting to monitor the impacts of the ordinance and propose further amendments, such as the re-addition of a conditional use permit, if it becomes necessary.
“They negated the two-and-a-half, three years of work that everybody worked on putting together,” Marcantel said. “I wonder when the next time the council reaches out to ask people to help put something together for them, how many people are going to jump on that?”
“I’m not,” Lagucki added.
Along with concerns about rowdy neighbors, short-term rentals can damage historic neighborhoods by taking away available properties and raising rents in the surrounding areas, said Farleigh Jackson, executive director of Preserve Louisiana and an early member of the committee that discussed the ordinance.
“The conditional use permit would have been the bare minimum needed to prevent this,” Jackson said. “I think what was proposed was not nearly thoughtful enough of the potential impacts.”
Along with the neighborhood representatives, even some short-term rental owners expressed dissatisfaction with the new ordinance. The removal of the conditional use permit is a good thing, said local Airbnb operator David Swindell, but any regulation of good short-term rental owners is unwelcome.
“It’s a slippery slope,” said David Swindell, who operates five whole-house Airbnbs in the parish. “They want to pass something and come back and make tweaks. Eventually, it’ll be nearly impossible to operate.”