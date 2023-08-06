In the fall of 2018, officials at Prevost Memorial Hospital, which serves a poor and isolated part of western Ascension Parish, were fresh off a resounding signal of support from the voters of Donaldsonville.
They had soundly rejected a plan to rededicate part of the hospital's future sales tax collections for recreation in western Ascension Parish.
With that vote of confidence, longtime hospital administrator Vince Cataldo promised that upgrades, which had been in the works for several years and were on hold pending the vote, would be forthcoming.
Fast forward nearly five years, the hospital has spent $2.43 million on construction and equipment through mid-2022, but some Donaldsonville residents — but not all — are saying the 25-bed hospital near Bayou Lafourche hasn't done enough and has the cash to do far more.
They want hospital administrators to scrap plans for a $28 million to $30 million renovation that would add an office wing and parking lot and instead aim much higher for an all-new hospital.
"This is beneficial for the city of Donaldsonville," said Kurt Mitchell, one of the leaders of the Sunrise Community Group. "We have a small tax base. We've got more people leaving out than are coming in. We want to bring our people back. We want to build up our tax base, and a new hospital would definitely do that."
The group's president, Glenn Price, a former city mayoral candidate, said he and others in the group have met with hospital officials three times in recent months, learned about the renovation plans, and separately met with architects who build hospitals to look at other options.
He said a series of $25 million to $30 million hospitals have been built in recent years in the Baton Rouge region and elsewhere, including in Plaquemine, Gonzales, Ferriday, St. Francisville and Madison Parish.
"The architects discussed with us that they can build us a community hospital, a brand-new facility with many more medical services that we currently don't have at Prevost — half our residents don't use Prevost. Prevost does not have adequate services for our community," Price told the Parish Council late last week.
Opened in 1968, Prevost Memorial operates under a public hospital service district, collecting a half-cent sales tax in western Ascension that generates about $1.5 million per year.
The hospital serves an important role on the parish's west side, offering the only hospital with an emergency department west of the Mississippi River between Plaquemine and Luling or Napoleonville.
The shutdown of the Sunshine Bridge for weeks after a crane barge collision in October 2018 highlighted the issue of medical access before the hospital's November 2018 tax vote.
A fiery response
Cataldo, the hospital's administrator since it opened, declined to comment for this story, but the calls for a new hospital and scrutiny of the hospital's operations prompted a fiery response from the sole hospital official who spoke to the council on Thursday.
Hospital board member A.J. Gomez has charged that the failed tax rededication effort in 2018 and past criticism of the hospital are a continuing effort by parish leaders and others to grab the hospital's dollars and sideline its current administration.
"Building a new hospital is crazy. Prevost is supplying every need and more for medical services that exist over here, and it is a small number of people who talk about Prevost as being substandard or subpar. That is just a political schtick that has been used over the years," Gomez said in an interview.
Many proponents of the new hospital are a Black Donaldsonville residents, including Price and Mitchell.
Gomez criticized the idea of a new hospital, however, as out of step with the poor area's economy and as an outgrowth of racial attitudes and indifference about the city and its economic growth by the parish's leadership, who are mostly White.
The comments from Gomez, who is also Black, sparked strong reactions from some Black residents listening to him Thursday night
"It's election time now. You all are coming out there with this thing again," he said amid shouts of disapproval from the audience of mostly Black residents supporting the Sunrise group and a new hospital.
"Let me tell you another thing: the west side of the parish is predominantly Black and, you know something, that is what you all are thinking whenever you all deal with the west side of the river," Gomez added amid more shouts from the crowd.
"That's enough," Council Chairman Chase Melancon responded.
He directed sheriff's deputies to remove Gomez from the lectern. Two large deputies gently escorted Gomez, an elderly man who walks with cane, back to his seat.
Though Donaldsonville sits in the shadow of CF Industries, the largest fertilizer complex in North America, the city does not receive sales or property tax revenue directly from the plant due to parish government limits on annexation.
The city's poverty rate is 47%, and Donaldsonville lost 10% of its population over the prior decade, census figures show.
The administration of Parish President Clint Cointment, the council and Sheriff Bobby Webre, in recent years, have started plans to improve early childhood education and care to change the city's long-term prospects, along with other investments.
Councilmen like John Cagnolatti and Aaron Lawler argued the west bank is also poised for major economic development once brewing projects are landed in the parish's planned industrial complex upriver of the Donaldsonville. Lawler argued what proponents are seeking is warranted.
Hospital has solid finances
Prevost has invested $2.7 million in construction and another $2.5 million in equipment over the past 10 years, according to hospital audits since 2013.
Those works have included a new roof, other hospital renovations, and a new storage building, fitness court and water chiller. Equipment additions have included costly breast ultrasound and mammography machines, audits show.
Expanded a few years earlier, the hospital's emergency room is its largest operational revenue generator, those audits say.
Unlike the city, the hospital's sales tax district does include CF Industries. The hospital had about $28 million in unrestricted assets through August 2022, including $11.4 million in cash.
Cataldo and other hospital officials have previously said the new hospital wing would be built to attract new physicians and services.
For the wing, the hospital went through a two-year-long land expropriation suit to gain complete ownership of land behind its primary properties along Memorial Drive, court papers show. That process was finished in July 2021.
Gomez said the best thing to do is to let Prevost stay where it is and keep supplying the need for the people of the west bank until public pressure forces parish leaders to bring economic growth to the city.
Citing long waits for doctors and other shortcomings at Prevost, Joyce Washington echoed the comments of other Donaldsonville residents at the meeting who suggested that something needs to happen to improve the hospital.
She said a new facility is the answer.
"There's a lot of things that's wrong in Donaldsonville that need to be fixed, and everybody needs to come together," she said in an interview.
Parish Council members have called on Prevost's management to make a budget presentation Sept. 7 in Donaldsonville and plans to form a committee of residents with expertise in medicine to review the hospital's plans.