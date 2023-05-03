Nikki Brown and a volunteer who responded to a Facebook plea were in the last leg of a hurried move Wednesday from her home of more than a year as a track hoe demolished trailers in the distance.
It was the last day for the roughly 40 people living in an allegedly illegal and troubled trailer park in Dutchtown to leave. A crew hired by the parish to clear out the property, which officials say has been a source of crime and drug activity for years, was already at work.
Tucked behind a Dairy Queen just off the Interstate 10, the Pookie Lane trailer park's collection of ramshackle mobile homes and cottages stands in sharp contrast to the spiffy suburban commercial zone that has grown up along La. 73 and down the highway from Ascension's largest high school, Dutchtown High, and some of its priciest neighborhoods.
A track hoe continues to demolish a trailer home Wednesday, May 3, 2023, inside the Pookie Lane trailer park in Dutchtown. As part of a joint …
Brown, 61, who works as a motel housekeeper, said the parish's push to remove people living on Pookie Lane had her in a rush to get out.
Brown said illegal drug problems -- one of the reasons parish official cited for the evictions -- exist throughout the parish, adding she suspects she and her neighbors were being singled out because of the condition of some the trailers.
"That's stuff goes on everywhere, so they're going pick on people who have low incomes and just ‘cause they don't want to look at older trailers," Brown said. "So, you want everybody to live a damn dream world? I mean this is life you know. I don't know what they want, you know?"
Last fall, Ascension District Attorney Ricky Babin, Ascension Sheriff Bobby Webre and the parish government sued the owners of the property, Merrill and Theresa Braud, alleging the trailer park was illegal and that the property had become a source of chronic crime -- a public nuisance.
The lawsuit detailed more than 30 calls for service for the Sheriff's Office over the prior two years alone, including reports of suicides, thefts, drugs, prostitution and suspicious vehicles.
Parish Attorney Jean-Paul Robert noted Wednesday that someone was recently found dead in one of the trailer homes and had gone undiscovered long enough for the body to have decomposed into the mattress.
The trailer park also lacked proper sewage treatment, parish officials said, and has a thick file of code violations against it.
Robert said he knew it was time to act with litigation when Babin, the district attorney, called him to say the courts were full of felony cases out of the Pookie Lane trailer park, describing it as "out of control."
At the end of last year, the Brauds reached a settlement with Babin and other parish officials. The residents had to move out within 90 days or the trailers would be demolished at parish cost, but the Brauds, who are in their 90s, and their family could remain.
Robert said parish officials have no animosity toward the Brauds and agreed to help the couple move out residents and demolish property.
"They did the best they could with the situation," Robert said.
The parish hired a demolition contractor at a cost of $73,000 to remove the remaining buildings and trailers and have been providing resources to residents who need them, officials said.
A granddaughter of the Brauds, Sierra Braud, declined to comment, citing the litigation.
Some residents countered that while they, too, had suspicions of drug use on the property, it seemed the parish was blaming them for the actions of others who didn't live there -- and was breaking up a community of families with children and military veterans.
Though Brown and others said they received an eviction notice last week telling them to move out within five days, Robert, who was present for the demolition Wednesday, had a stack of notices that had gone out three months earlier, on Feb. 8, informing residents of the impending eviction.
Three-term Councilwoman Teri Casso has advocated for years for stiffer enforcement on the Pookie Lane park and defended the need for the evictions and demolitions.
"We have done all we can do to make this as humane an exit from this property as possible, but it was time," Casso said Wednesday, watching the process. "This has been going on for decades, and it's been becoming more and more unsafe for the people who lived here and who live around here."
Brown said she had found a place for her trailer home in Prairieville, but it's $50 per month more expensive and farther from her job.
Others, some blaming Casso personally for the evictions, said they are struggling to find places to go.