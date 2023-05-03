Nikki Brown and a volunteer who responded to a Facebook plea were in the last leg of a hurried move Wednesday from her home of more than a year as a track hoe demolished trailers in the distance.

It was the last day for the roughly 40 people living in an allegedly illegal and troubled trailer park in Dutchtown to leave. A crew hired by the parish to clear out the property, which officials say has been a source of crime and drug activity for years, was already at work.

Tucked behind a Dairy Queen just off the Interstate 10, the Pookie Lane trailer park's collection of ramshackle mobile homes and cottages stands in sharp contrast to the spiffy suburban commercial zone that has grown up along La. 73 and down the highway from Ascension's largest high school, Dutchtown High, and some of its priciest neighborhoods.