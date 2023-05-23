A planned community center in Baton Rouge is expected to bring professional training, recreation and health care to a neglected stretch of the city along Florida Boulevard, coinciding with a massive redevelopment tied to the Amazon fulfillment center.
Residents of Metro Council District 6, which stretches along Florida Boulevard from North Foster Drive to North Flannery Road, crowded the Northdale Alternative Magnet Academy gymnasium Tuesday to give their input on the community center that could open as soon as 2025.
“I’m excited about the economic development and all the foot traffic returning to the Cortana (Mall) heyday,” councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. said. “But I wanted to make sure we didn’t forget about the community, we didn’t forget about the residents, and that’s what this community center is.”
District 6 is the only mixed rural and urban Metro Council district without a community center. The district was left out of the last round of federal funding for community centers because it didn’t fit the demographic profile to receive funding at the time, Dunn. said. But over the years, the once-bustling Florida Boulevard corridor has disintegrated from years of disinvestment and White flight, he said.
The community center is expected to cost between $7 million and $10 million, and officials are exploring a variety of funding options, Dunn said. The center will be between 15,000 and 17,000 square feet, Dunn said.
Dunn’s district will receive at least $500,000 for the community center’s establishment somewhere within the Cortana Corridor Economic Development District, which the council created in August 2021.
The special zone, encompassing an area stretching from North Foster Drive to just east of the former Cortana Mall and from South Choctaw Drive to Goodwood Boulevard, is essentially set up to capture the increased revenue that's expected following the construction of the Amazon center being built at the former Cortana Mall site.
The city-parish is finalizing a request for proposals to bring in an urban planning firm tasked with redeveloping not only the boundaries of the economic district, but all of Florida Boulevard from the Mississippi River to the border with Livingston Parish, officials said.
Bridgette Robinson, a 54-year-old resident of District 6, says she regularly spent entre weekend days at the Cortana Mall during her childhood.
“We had to drive here every weekend, every week, and there was so much going on,” Robinson said. “Now, there’s nothing."
The planned community center and economic investment is desperately needed in District 6 to assist low-income residents living in the area, Robinson said. Services like a food bank and activities for the old and young should be priorities at the center, Robinson said.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome attended the public meeting to hear input from the district’s residents and said the economic investment of the Amazon center represents an exciting time for the district.
“This community center will be an excellent compliment for the citizens,” Broome said. “One of the concerns that constituents often have in areas that have been disinvested is that there has been a disconnect with city services and social services that are needed. I believe this community center will not only help close that gap but add value overall with the connection to the residents of the community.”
Growth along Florida Boulevard has reignited over the past couple years. Rouses Markets broke ground last fall on a grocery that will open this summer at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and North Ardenwood Drive. Baton Rouge General reopened its Mid City emergency room in 2020, and further development is expected around the hospital tied to the Florida Boulevard plan, according to the RFP.
When the community center opens, it will fulfill a key promise from Dunn’s 2020 Metro Council campaign. The son of a former community center director, Dunn said he has seen the impact a community center can have in a community and wants to ensure that residents of his district aren’t left behind as investment pours into the area.
“We need to invest in our most important asset, and that’s people,” Dunn said. “That’s creating job opportunities, education, tutoring, mentoring. We invest in people, and we have better outcomes. We invest in people, we reduce crimes. We invest in people, we have a better city.”