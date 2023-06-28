The schedule for the first season of professional hockey in Baton Rouge since 2003 has been released.
The team, which still has not been named, will open its season at the Raising Cane's River Center on Oct. 26. That game will be the first of 28 home games the team will play at the River Center throughout the season.
The 56-game regular season runs from Oct. 26 until its season finale on April 13 at the River Center.
Most of the team's home games are loaded into the front half of the schedule during the fall and the winter. Team owner Barry Soskin previously said he planned to schedule most of the team's away games in January and February in order to avoid scheduling conflicts with the River Center during Mardi Gras.
Click here to view the full schedule.
