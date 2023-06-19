Some Baton Rouge residents will have to wait until Thursday to have their trash picked up, according city-parish officials said in a statement Monday afternoon.
Weather damaged Republic Services' fueling equipment on Saturday, according to a news release, causing delays for several Monday collection routes.
Residents whose garbage and recycling was not collected Monday can expect services to resume Thursday, with out-of-cart services returning Monday, June 26.
The mayor's office encourages residents to retrieve their carts and trash until the next service day, and to refrain from calling 311 to report missed services.