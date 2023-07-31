A line of severe weather strafed Baton Rouge on Monday evening, damaging four Entergy transmission structures, knocking out power for more than 20,000 people, felling tree limbs and causing other damage throughout the area.
Four transmission structures along South Choctaw Drive were "significantly damaged," Entergy said in a news release. As of 6:30 p.m., about 23,200 customers were without power across the greater Baton Rouge area, the majority in hard-hit parts of East Baton Rouge Parish, the company said.
"While it’s too soon to know when power will be restored to all customers, please encourage residents to keep their distance from downed electric equipment, including powerlines, and call it in to 1-800-ENTERGY," the news release said.
Local fire departements reported trees down throughout the area and other storm damage.
A structure collapsed, also near South Choctaw Road, leading one person to be seriously injured, officials said.
Around 5 p.m., a large tree fell on a home at 576 Frenwood Drive, causing significant damage and trapping three people inside, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said. Firefighters were able to help them out, and they were uninjured, according to a news release.
The St. George Fire Department reported that lightning struck two vehicles on Siegen Lane and that lightning may have caused fires on several trees and structures. Several trees were down on roadways, including Highland Road, and trees hit homes in several places, particularly on North Oak Hills Parkway.