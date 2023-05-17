Parts of East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge and Iberville parishes could experience severe weather Wednesday afternoon, including heavy rain, winds of up to 30 mph and pea-sized hail, the National Weather Services said.
The south-central area of East Baton Rouge, southern area of West Baton Rouge and the central area of Iberville are expected to get the strong thunderstorms, the weather service office in Slidell said.
Shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bayou Sorrel, at 9 miles west of Plaquemine, moving northeast at 5 mph, the weather service said.
Gusty winds could blow down tree limbs and knock over unsecured objects, with minor damage to outdoor objects possible.
Locations expected to be impacted are Baton Rouge, Plaquemine, Addis, Brusly, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Bayou Sorrel and Gardere, including I-10 between mile markers 138 and 143.
"If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building," the National Weather Service said. "Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways."
