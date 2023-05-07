The fatal shooting of a man at a Bluebonnet Boulevard convenience store Friday night is believed to have been a targeted killing, the East Baton Rouge sheriff's office said Sunday.
The victim of the shooting at the Circle K store on Bluebonnet Boulevard has been identified as Juandell Miller, 33, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said.
"Detectives believe he was targeted in the shooting for unknown reasons," a sheriff's office spokesperson said.
Miller was standing near a gas pump at the Circle K at 9990 Bluebonnet Boulevard at 9:48 p.m. Friday when another man approached him, shot him multiple times and then fled the scene.
Miller was pronounced dead at the scene, according to EBRSO. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Sheriff's office at (225) 389-5000.