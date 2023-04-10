Three people were injured by gunfire outside a Prairieville hookah lounge on Saturday after an argument broke out in the bar, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's office said.
Deputies responded shortly before midnight Saturday to reports of a shooting at the Hookaholics Lounge on Oak Plaza Avenue in Prairieville, Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a statement Monday.
Everyone involved had left the scene before officers arrived. Deputies found shell casings and multiple vehicles struck by gunfire throughout the parking lot.
During the investigation, detectives learned the gunfire stemmed from an altercation inside the lounge and that three people were struck by gunfire during the incident. The victims' injuries were non-life-threatening.
The investigation is ongoing, Webre said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at (225) 621-4636, text 847411 to the anonymous tip line or call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.