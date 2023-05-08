Three people were injured in separate shootings Sunday night, one outside the Raising Cane's River Center in downtown, officials said.
A female was brought to the hospital at about 10:15 p.m. with gunshot injuries from a grassy area in front of the River Center, Brad Harris, spokesperson for EMS said.
L'Jean McKneely Jr., spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police, said the victim suffered serious injuries.
At 11 p.m., a male and female were both shot and injured in the 900 block of North Donmoor Avenue, McKneely said.
The victims were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.
The shootings at the River Center and on North Donmoor Avenue do not appear to be related, McKneely said.
This is a developing story.