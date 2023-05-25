A man who died in a shooting on a street near North Foster Drive in Baton Rouge on Tuesday was a person of interest for a Baker homicide that happened the night before, the Baker police chief said.
The victim of Tuesday's fatal shooting, Christopher Jackson, 35, died at the scene in the 4600 block of Wilmot Street at about 3:30 p.m., during a fight with another man, Baton Rouge police have said.
Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said Thursday that Jackson had been a person of interest in a fatal shooting that happened in a Baker trailer park on Monday night.
A 24-year-old man was found fatally shot at about 11 p.m. that night in the 4600 block of Lavey Lane in Baker.
Baker Police have not identified the victim.