Short-term rentals in East Baton Rouge Parish will now be subject to new regulations, but one of the ordinance's key provisions was struck by the Metro Council, frustrating neighborhood representatives.
Following the council's approval Wednesday evening, both owner-occupied rentals and whole-house rentals where the homeowner isn't present must now register with the parish and receive a short-term rental permit in order to ensure the owner is paying sales and occupancy taxes for the business.
For both, owners could lose their ability to rent if three violations, such as noise, are reported during a one-year period.
Short-term rentals, such as Airbnb, were previously unregulated.
But the stricter requirements for whole-house rentals in predominantly single-family zoning districts were struck by the council prior to the legislation's approval. Whole-house rentals in those neighborhoods would have been required to apply for a conditional-use permit and come before the Planning Commission for a public hearing where the property's neighbors would be able to weigh in.
"Why keep kicking it down the road when we can put it place now and see what works and what doesn't, then revisit it later if we need to," said Councilwoman Jennifer Racca, who voted in to approve the legislation without the conditional-use permit requirement.
Council members also expressed concerns that the conditional-use permit could open the city-parish to lawsuits from short-term rental owners whose permit applications are rejected.
The legislation was drafted over the course of several years with the input of a committee of stakeholders that included neighborhood representatives and short-term rental owners.
Ed Lagucki, president of the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations and a member of the short-term rental committee, said the conditional-use permit requirement was included by the committee in order to give neighbors of potential short-term rentals the opportunity to object before it begins operating. The clause was intentionally included in order to win the support of the federation's members, and its removal by the council was a mistake, Lagucki said.
"We're extremely disappointed that a 20-minute conversation at the council could negate many months worth of debate and conversation on the short-term rental study team," Lagucki said.
The council's vote came after a deferral in October so council members could consider the legislation and receive more public feedback. The Planning Commission approved the legislation with the conditional-use permit requirement for whole-house rentals in September.