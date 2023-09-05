Brett Malone can't forget the moment he was told his mother's killer could be put to death.
It was a few short days after his mother, 62-year-old Mary Ann Shaver Malone, was abducted from her Plain Dealing home and murdered. Law enforcement swiftly arrested 20-year-old Jeremiah Manning.
In the past, Mary Ann Malone had hired Manning's father for lawn and garden work.
The rest of the Malone family had traveled to the Bossier Parish courthouse to speak to the district attorney about the case.
"It’s kind of etched in my brain," Brett Malone said. "We were sitting there, we were pretty quiet. We were still in shock, just numb and dazed. I remember the way he presented it — 'Due to the heinous nature of this crime, we’re going to go for the death penalty. Y’all don’t have a problem with that, do you?'"
Malone said during the exchange he felt hollow, detached — the moment itself had "this unreal quality to it," he remembers. But he knew one thing for sure: His mother, due to her deeply held religious faith, did not believe in the death penalty. Neither did her mother.
And, for that matter, neither did he.
"I was just frozen," he said. "I don’t remember nodding or blinking or uttering any sounds. I don’t remember anyone around me speaking."
Manning was convicted of first-degree murder in 2002 and sent to death row at the infamous Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. Twenty-two years later, at the age of 42, Manning is among the dozens of people on death row seeking to have their sentences commuted.
In June, 51 people on death row filed applications with the Board of Pardons en masse. Attorneys submitted five more clemency applications in subsequent weeks, bringing the total to 56 of the 57 prisoners on Louisiana's death row.
The petitions do not seek to free the prisoners, but to soften their sentences to life in prison.
The unprecedented request came after Gov. John Bel Edwards, a staunch Catholic, broke his silence on capital punishment and urged lawmakers to outlaw the practice through the legislative process.
The push to commute the sentences has drawn ferocious criticism from Attorney General Jeff Landry, who is the leading candidate for governor, and from district attorneys, who say that the inmates' lawyers are trying to rush a process that would overturn sentences that were lawfully handed down.
Critics have also said the process has caused significant confusion and concern for families of victims.
Citing an advisory opinion from Landry's office, the state's pardon board originally said none of the inmates were eligible for clemency. Edwards used his executive authority to tell the board to put the applications back on its docket. The board quickly scheduled 20 of the 56 inmates for hearings over the next few months. Manning is not yet on the list.
Some family members whose loved ones were killed by inmates on death row have expressed outrage and frustration at the clemency petitions, calling for justice to be served for the crimes committed against their relatives. But Brett Malone has spoken out strongly against capital punishment.
"It’s not going to prevent anything. It’s not going to be a deterrent. It’s not going to be therapeutic for me and my family. It’s not going to bring anybody back from the dead. It’s not justice," he said. "Twenty-two years ago I did not have a voice, and it’s taken me this long to find it."
'It made a lot of people feel unsafe'
Mary Ann Shaver Malone's murder in December 2000 hit her family like a speeding train. It also upended what had been a steady peace in the small town of Plain Dealing, located in northwest Louisiana.
Brett Malone, who was adopted in New Orleans as an infant and was raised in the town, said growing up in a close-knit community of barely more than 1,000 people was "kind of idyllic."
The murder was Plain Dealing's first killing in 16 years, according to media reports at the time.
"It was really weird. I can kind of remember my mom’s death sold a lot of home security systems in that town," he said. "That was one of those events that kind of really rattled everybody. It made a lot of people feel unsafe because of the way it happened."
Mary Ann Malone had been at her home the evening of Dec. 18, 2000, when Manning abducted her and forced her to drive her car to a remote area, according to court records. Her body was found off a dirt road 17 miles southeast of town, with her throat slit and her skull fractured.
Manning was arrested after a sheriff's deputy saw him driving Mary Ann's car without her inside it, veering off the road.
Brett Malone, who was living in Shreveport at the time, got the late-night call his mother was missing and drove back to town fearing the worst. When he arrived at a family friend's house, he recalls "half the town was there."
A deputy that he knew approached him and told him, delicately, that his mother was dead, his fears confirmed. Later, Malone rushed into the front yard and began throwing up.
As the only Malone child present, it was his responsibility to return to the house, deal with his neighbors and call the rest of his family with the news.
"It took a while to kind of regain my composure that morning," he said. "It was one of the most f***** up nights I’ve ever experienced."
A plea for clemency
Manning had just turned 20 years old when he was charged with Mary Ann's murder.
According to the clemency petition filed by his lawyers, Manning was born the fourth of ten children and grew up in poverty with a strict, religious upbringing in a deeply racially segregated town.
From an early age he struggled with apparent intellectual impairment, notable since toddlerhood, the petition says. Manning didn't begin to speak until he was around three and a half, but even then struggled to articulate basic words.
Within his family, he was known to be "gullible and easily manipulated," according to the petition. Even as an older child, he found it difficult to adapt to unexpected situations.
As a student, the petition notes "Jeremiah’s teachers consistently reported behaviors that are common among the intellectually disabled, but not always recognized as such."
"Jeremiah’s teachers reported that '[o]ther students are taking advantage of him. They tell him what to do and he does it,' or that 'Jeremiah’s disruptive behavior stems from his inability to function on the same academic level as his peers,'" the petition says.
Despite recommendations for a medical assessment or other interventions, Manning never received special services. When Manning was 18 in the 10th grade, he dropped out of school.
He also began using illegal substances in his early teenage years, progressing to the point where he would lose his memory from drinking. When he was arrested for Mary Ann's murder, he was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
"The immaturity of his youth was only exacerbated by his traumatic childhood and severe intellectual deficits, creating even more vulnerability in Mr. Manning’s judgment-making and making him particularly susceptible to the influence of others," the petition says.
Searching for closure
Despite his stance on the death penalty, Brett Malone said it took years to fully process his mother's murder. Briefly, he even had violent fantasies about inflicting pain on Manning, the person who had caused his family so much trauma.
"I’m not an angel. I had thoughts of torturing him at one point," Malone said. "That’s what rage and anger and grief do to us. Fortunately, those feelings do subside over time."
Eventually that dark period in his life melted away, leaving him with the conviction hurting or killing Manning would not bring him healing or peace. With Manning on death row, Malone has yet to be able to communicate with him — an action he believes would help bring him closure.
"I come from...a religious or faith upbringing that centers around forgiveness, centers around mercy, centers around redemption," Malone said. "To kill him would take away all hope for redemption."
Malone also has made a deliberate choice when discussing Manning to refer to him by his first name — "Jeremiah" — in an effort to restore his dignity and humanize him when he has been painted as an irredeemable monster for two decades.
While on death row, Manning has had no write-ups for violent offenses and maintains a "low-risk" score, his clemency petition says. He has become tier rep to act as a liaison between the warden and other inmates.
"The way he was caricatured by the prosecution doesn’t match up with reality," Malone said. "If you can dehumanize them and not think of them as a person, then you can do really bad things to them and feel justified."
In the wake of the clemency petitions, Malone says he has also found common ground with his surviving family regarding the murder case's outcome.
After many conversations, he said his aunts and siblings have decided they do not oppose Manning seeking to commute his sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole — what Brett called "a major breakthrough."
"I believe killing people is an immoral act. I don’t care if it’s done person to person, or if it’s done in the detached way using the state as a killer," he said. "The state allegedly is killing or going to kill Jeremiah for my benefit, and for my family’s benefit — but the truth is it won’t be. Those things never are."