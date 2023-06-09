Beginning this weekend, one lane of Siegen Lane between Interstate 10 and Perkins Road will be closed each of the next eight weekends, parish leaders say.
From Friday at noon to Monday at 5 a.m. each week through July 31, the outside of two southbound lanes will be closed, right in front of the new location of the Kenilworth Science & Technology Charter School.
Justin Crose with Boone Services LLC, the contractor on the project, said there will be no detour route necessary and the lane closure will extend down Siegen Lane past any construction.
“Right when you come over the overpass for Siegen Marketplace, it’s going to be about 100 feet down from the overpass and extend just past the entrance to the new Kenilworth School,” he said.
Crose said now is the right time to close lanes before Kenilworth School students are back for their next school year in August.
“Based on the traffic, the businesses in the area and all that kind of demographic, we’re trying to alleviate any inconvenience on drivers," he said. "It’s typically the safer time to do it. What the city permits allow and whatnot, that’s what we’re going by."
Cones and barrels will be used to minimize the impact on businesses near the lane closures, according to Crose.
“It will incorporate multiple business that are through there, but we are going to have delineation with our barrels and cones so that those driveways stay open," he said.
Crose warned drivers to obey the speed limit when in the area as there will be people working close to Siegen Lane over the weekend.
"We're trying to get it done as quickly and safely as we can," he said.