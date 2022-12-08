Three times in two days this week, St. George firefighters got calls from Inniswold residents concerned about white smoke filling their homes, a spokeswoman said.
It wasn't a fire — the smoke in houses on Ridgley Drive, Oliphant Road and Cal Road was coming out of the plumbing. And it turns out that can be routine.
Baton Rouge sewage system workers were performing a common maintenance procedure called a smoke test, in which smoke is pumped into sewage pipes and workers watch to see if it's spotted drifting out of nearby yards or storm drains.
The sewage system is supposed to be closed, only connecting buildings' plumbing to the parish's two sewage plants. So if smoke emerges, it can point to a broken pipe or an illegal tie-in to the system that need to be addressed, city-parish Director of Environmental Services Rick Speer said.
Smoke tests are typically followed by camera inspections, which pin down the exact source of the break for repairs, Speer said.
The smoke from the tests is also commonly seen coming out of the roofs of nearby homes, because it's standard plumbing practice to include a ventilation line from a building's plumbing to its roof, Speer said.
The tests this week in Inniswold were part of regularly scheduled maintenance and inspection, Speer said.
The city-parish maintains a policy to notify residents of upcoming smoke tests with door hangers, and local fire departments are also alerted, city-parish spokesman Mark Armstrong said. It is unclear if the Inniswold residents who called for the fire department were notified ahead of the smoke test, but Armstrong said the city-parish emphasized to its maintenance workers the need for that advance notice on Thursday.
If residents find smoke inside their house from a smoke test, that could be a sign of other issues that need to be addressed, Speer said.
Sinks and bathtubs are all built to include a p-trap, or the goose neck pipe homeowners can view underneath their sink. That p-trap is designed to hold water in it that prevents air from the sewer system from making its way out of a drain.
The water in a p-trap can evaporate over time if a sink or bathtub isn't frequently used. That can cause the smell of sewage — or smoke from a smoke test — to fill a house.
Speer runs the faucet in his guest bathroom every few months to keep the p-trap full of water, he said.
Smoke can also enter a building if there's a broken sewer pipe below it, Speer said.
"If it's inside your house, you're probably already smelling sewer," Speer said. "If you have smoke in there, that means you have a connection between the sewer system air and your house."
If you do get smoke from a test in your house, what's the next step? In the cases this week, the St. George Fire Department used its high-powered ventilation fans to clear the houses out, spokeswoman Meg Kling said.