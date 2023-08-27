If you smell smoke in Baton Rouge, it is probably coming from wildfires elsewhere in Louisiana, not here, fire officials said.
"Our crews are currently responding to numerous calls of reported smoke in the area. These calls have all been unfounded," the St. George Fire Department posted on Facebook. "We do not want to deter anyone from reporting an emergency, but we do want to make our community aware of this situation!"
Persistently high temperatures and drought have led to wildfires across Louisiana. The largest, the Tiger Island fire in Beauregard Parish, has led to significant evacuations.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has issued an emergency statewide burn ban with no exceptions, urging residents statewide to take extreme caution to avoid starting fires.