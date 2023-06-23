Two men and one juvenile have been arrested in connection with two retaliatory confrontations in southern Assumption Parish sparked by an offending social media post, authorities said Friday
Assumption sheriff's deputies said Lance Joseph Gaspard, 19, broke into a home in Bayou L'Ourse on Wednesday, looking for someone over a social media post that had angered him.
The person whom Gaspard was seeking — deputies did not identify that person — was not home at the time.
Gaspard left and went home to Labadieville, deputies said.
Later the day, however, Bryce Nathaniel Aucoin, 19, of Morgan City, and a 17-year-old juvenile male went to Gaspard's home on Sycamore Street to confront him about the earlier break-in, deputies said.
Aucoin and the juvenile were armed with guns and threatened Gaspard, deputies said.
Without saying what it was, deputies said detectives recovered "evidence in support of" the allegations of the crimes.
Gaspard was booked with one count of home invasion, while Aucoin and the 17-year-old were booked with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm, deputies said.
The juvenile was released to his parents. Gaspard was given $25,000 bail, while Aucoin received $75,000 bail, deputies said.