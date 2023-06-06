Older homes in Baton Rouge often rack up big power bills fighting a losing battle to keep southeast Louisiana's heat and humidity outside.
The Louisiana Housing Corporation is working with organizations in Baton Rouge and around the state to limit energy bill expenses and improve Louisiana's energy efficiency by offering free weatherization services for low-income residents.
While the service is available statewide, the Housing Corporation is partnering with Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks and the Center for Planning Excellence to specifically reach out to residents living in the historic neighborhood of Scotlandville, an area with a high number of older homes and residents eligible for the free service.
"It’s a win-win situation as it relates to environmental issues, as well as saving costs to homeowners," Banks said. "There’s no downside to this because it’s all free."
Contractors working with the groups will install insulation, place liners around doors, seal faulty windows and even replace refrigerators, lowering energy consumption by as much as 30% for some homes, according to the Housing Corporation.
The income limits depend on the number of people in the household; for example, a single person must have a monthly income of $2,264 or less, while a family of four must earn $4,625 or less.
Residents can check their eligibility and apply at cpex.org/weatherization.
The federally-funded service has been in place for years, but an influx of cash from COVID-19 relief laws passed by Congress prompted the Housing Corporation to expand its outreach efforts to take advantage of the funding, Executive Director Joshua Hollins said.
Since 2015, Louisiana has received $13.3 million from the U.S. Department of Energy and used that money to weatherize 1,300 homes statewide, Hollins said. Over the next five years, the state will receive $31 million for the program, Hollins said.
Weatheration doesn't just save money on residents' energy bills — it helps address climate change by making the state more energy efficient, Hollins said.
"You can find a direct correlation between energy costs and the weatherization of the home and whether it’s energy efficient," Hollins said.
The Housing Corporation also already offers utility bill assistance for low-income residents, but Hollins said it's more effective and ultimately less expensive to fix the problems driving up energy costs.
"We can just keep helping pay utility bills, which is a very noble resource, or we can also help drive that cost down," Hollins said.
CPEX is focusing its outreach efforts in East Baton Rouge Parish on the Scotlandville area after receiving a grant from the Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation, communications manager Landon Hester said. The organization will still assist residents from across the parish that meet the income requirements for assistance, Hester said.
CPEX and councilwoman Banks are hosting an application assistance event on June 10 at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center in Scotlandville. The service is available to renters and homeowners.