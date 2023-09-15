A Springfield man was sentenced to four years in prison for fraudulently getting more than $95,000 in unemployment benefits during the COVID pandemic by using the personal information of inmates, U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe said Friday.
Chaz Ryan Watkins, 35, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick in Baton Rouge to pay $178,620 to victims, which include the Louisiana Workforce Commission, the Texas Workforce Commission, the IRS and FEMA.
Watkins pleaded guilty to wire fraud, admitting to submitting claims for pandemic unemployment assistance to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, using the names, birth dates and Social Security numbers of Louisiana prison inmates and other people, Gathe said in a press release.
In his applications, Watkins asked that the benefits be deposited directly into his bank accounts or disbursed through pre-paid debit cards mailed to him.
The case was investigated by the Louisiana Office of State Inspector General, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Office of Inspector General and the U.S. Department of Labor. The prosecutor was Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristen Lundin Craig.