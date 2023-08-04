A longtime St. Amant High teacher was arrested Thursday on allegations that he committed sex crimes against two teenage girls, Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies said.
Rory Fore, 53, of Gonzales confessed to investigators that he had sex with a 16-year-old girl over a period time and with another girl who was 17, Sheriff Bobby Webre said Friday.
The intercourse with the 16-year-old, who is below the age of consent, led to a rape count and the encounter with the 17-year-old to a felony carnal knowledge with a juvenile count, deputies said.
Sheriff's deputies said the crimes were "not related to Fore's employment" in the high school and their investigation was started after the 16-year-old came forward and filed a complaint.
Deputies did not say how Fore knew the girls outside the school campus.
Fore has been a teacher at St. Amant High since 1994, more than 29 years, and has recently been teaching science at the school, school officials said.
Newly appointed Principal Christina Carter said in a letter to parents that school officials learned about Fore's arrest from sheriff's deputies. She and sheriff's deputies said the investigation didn't originate at the school.
She added that Fore won't be allowed on campus and that she plans to take appropriate action "in working with law enforcement."
Carter said information on the arrest will be coming from sheriff's deputies.
"Please know, we will always prioritize the safety and security of our students and campus. Should you have specific questions or concerns about your child, please do not hesitate to reach out," she said in the letter to parents.
When asked Friday, Donovan Jackson, sheriff's spokesman, said deputies are not currently investigating any other child sex accusations against Fore but would do so if other allegations emerge.