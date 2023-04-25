A car that had gone off Interstate 10 in the early morning hours of March 23 was on fire, with the driver inside and unconscious, when St. George firefighters arrived.
The three firefighters got water to the crash scene from their units, knocked out a car window when the door wouldn't open, and pulled the driver out and up a steep ditch to waiting EMS workers, the St. George Fire Department said this week.
For their actions at that 1:30 a.m. crash scene, Lt. Michael Reeves, Firefighter/Operator Billy Tifft and Firefighter Brent Bravata each received a unit commendation and life-saving award, at St. George's annual award ceremony on April 20.
"The entire crew worked quickly and expeditiously to rescue the victim," the fire department said in a statement.