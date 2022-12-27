St. James Parish Council last agreed to give itself a pay raise on Feb. 4, 1998.
At the time, then-President Bill Clinton had just become embroiled in an intern scandal that would eventually lead to his impeachment and, months later, Major League Baseball would become enthralled with Mark McGuire's and Sammy Sosa's runs at the single season homerun record.
Inflation has gone up about 84% in the nearly 25 years since, according to a federal estimate.
So come the new year, the current Parish Council is expected to consider giving a future group of parish leaders a 45.5% pay increase in 2024 when the next four-year term begins.
The proposed boost would raise the salaries of the seven future council members from $1,100 per month to $1,600 per month, Louisiana's statutory maximum for local council members.
Also proposed, the future council chair would receive an additional $200 per month if the increase is adopted early next month.
Elections for parish president and the council are coming in 2023, so those running next fall will know whether they will be in for a raise when the winners take office in January 2024.
Voters wouldl also be able to take the increase, if adopted, into consideration when they head to the ballot.
First-term Councilman Mason Bland, the sponsor of the proposed increase, argues enough time has passed to pursue a pay raise. He points out that the $500-per-month boost would only represent about half of the rise in inflation since the last salary bump.
"You never look good fixing your own compensation but, at the same time, somebody has to do it, as far as the next council," he said.
Under the home rule charter, the council sets sets the members' salary, but the council is barred from giving itself a raise in the same term.
In addition to the salary, council members receive a cellphone stipend but don't get mileage for travel, insurance benefits or any additional per diem for attending meetings, officials said.
The last time the council adopted an increase, in 1998, the pay raise didn't take effect until the next term, which began in 2000, Bland said. That increase was also $500, rising from a $600 monthly salary to the current $1,100.
Bland is making his proposal as St. James Parish weathers shorter-term economic troubles.
Shell Oil announced the closure of its refinery in Convent in late 2020, and, since then, sales and property tax collections have fallen and are expected to continue to do so in 2023.
Sales and property taxes are set to constitute 50% of the parish's $68.5 million budget next year.
While in balance, the 2023 budget calls for deficit spending from the parish's previously saved money, drawing down still-ample one-time dollars.
Shell is planning to reopen the refinery at some point as a smaller-scale alternative fuels complex, the company has said.
When asked, Bland said he believes the parish can afford the small impact that the boost in council pay will mean.
With the increase, the combined annual pay of the council and its secretary will cost the parish about $190,000. He noted the parish president and sheriff each make around $196,000 per year.
The council will need a two-thirds vote to adopt the increase when it has a public hearing and vote in Convent 6 p.m. Jan. 4.
During a meeting in Vacherie, four-term Councilman Jason Amato objected even to introducing the ordinance for a public hearing and said he'll oppose the increase when it comes for a final vote.
"In my 15 years on the council, it's been more than adequate. I don't do it for the money. I do it for the public service. I don't believe we ought to be voting ourselves raises," he said.
Under the home rule charter, Bland's measure can't lose more than two council votes, or it won't make the threshold for adoption.
The home rule charter also bars the adoption of pay increases in the last year of a term.
It wasn't immediately clear how that provision would affect an increase introduced in the second-to-last year of a term but adopted in the last one.