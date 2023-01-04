In January 2024, newly elected members of the St. James Parish Council will receive the first raise members of the local government panel will have gotten in nearly 26 years.
The Parish Council agreed on Wednesday in a 5-2 vote to grant the next council members at 45.5% pay increase, narrowly cleared the two-thirds majority necessary to adopt the increase under the home rule charter.
Only Councilmen Jason Amato and Alvin "Shark" St. Pierre were opposed.
The increase will boost members' monthly salary by $500 per month, from $1,100 to $1,600 per month, Louisiana's statutory maximum for local council members.
Also, the future council chair will receive an additional $200 per month.
Elections for Parish Council, parish president and other parish offices are set for the fall. Council members serve four-year terms that will begin in January 2024.
The sponsor of the raise, first-term Councilman Mason Bland, argued the 45.5% raise was long overdue as the council's salary had fallen well behind inflation. Other members added that they often use their salary to benefit their districts and that the increase might make the part-time council position more available to other candidates.
Councilman Ryan Louque noted the prior councils had "kicked the can down the road" and avoided votes in prior years that could have allowed for smaller, more incremental increases. Instead, the pay has remained flat, effectively paying his generation of council members less for the same work of past parish leaders as inflation has risen.
"I think in the grand scheme things, some kind of increase should be merited," Louque said.
St. James Parish Council last agreed to give itself a pay raise on Feb. 4, 1998. Inflation has gone up about 84% since that vote, according to a federal estimate.
"My comment," Council Chair Vondra Etienne-Steib added later, "is when is it ever going to be the right time."
In addition to the salary, council members receive a cellphone stipend but don't get mileage for travel, insurance benefits or any additional per diem for attending meetings, officials said.
Under the St. James Parish's home rule charter, only the council can set the members' salary, and members are barred from giving themselves a raise in the same term.
But, in comments to the council or in public letters preceding the vote, critics countered that the raise was coming at a difficult time financially, that the council's collective track record over the past quarter century hadn't warranted a boost in monthly pay or that a public service job like the council's should get such an increase.
Sean O'Connor, a North Vacherie firefighter and vice president of the St. James' newly consolidated parish fire department, said he views his volunteer work as a public service that gives back to the community. Though he appreciates what the council does, O'Connor said, members shouldn't be seeking a raise when they already earn some salary for their work.
"I think this Parish Council measure asking for a raise in these economic times is wrong," O'Connor said.
Bland and St. James Parish President Pete Dufresne downplayed the financial impact of the increase — about $42,000 a year increase for the entire council — on the parish's $68 million budget this year.
The parish expects declining sales and property tax revenue in 2023 with continued effects from the loss of the Shell Convent refinery a few years ago. Budget documents say the parish plans to draw on its ample cash reserves to balance the books.
But Dufresne, who has no say in the council raise as president, said the parish's finances still remain strong, with savings of $11 million from renegotiated contracts during his first term, no parish government layoffs due the Shell refinery's closure and cost-of-living raises for parish employees.
"So this administration has been working very hard, very diligently, and the tax money is there and is available should the council choose to pass this ordinance," he said.
Other local government officials already receive the state maximum rate of pay, including the East Baton Rouge Metro Council and the neighboring Ascension Parish Council.
In May 2012, the Ascension council voted to give itself a 33% raise to $1,600 per month. Unlike St. James, that council did not vote to delay the raise until the next term.
That council had last received a raise in 1997.
The previous St. James council increase in 1998 didn't take effect until 2000. That increase was also $500 per month, rising from a $600 monthly salary to the current $1,100.
The home rule charter bars the adoption of pay increases for future councils in the last year of the current council's term.
Though 2023 is the fourth and final year of this council's current term, Bland argued, the fourth year doesn't start under the home rule charter until the second Monday of January, which won't be until Jan. 9.