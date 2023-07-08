A 6-year-old boy was shot Friday afternoon in the parking lot of a Vacherie community center as a funeral bereavement ceremony was ending, St. James Parish sheriff's deputies said.
Sheriff Willy Martin Jr. said the child, who is in stabled but guarded condition at an area hospital, was not the intended target but sheriff's detectives have determined someone else at the ceremony was.
Col. Sid Berthelot, chief deputy, said detectives are actively working to develop suspects in the shooting.
A small SUV sped off from the parking lot of the West Bank Reception Center moments after the shooting around 5:30 p.m. Friday, deputies said in a Facebook post.
The blue 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe was seen driving onto River Road and turned onto Collins Street, deputies added that witnesses reported.
The Santa Fe was found later abandoned in trees at the end of Collins, deputies said.
A search with drones and dogs of the area where the Santa Fe had been left did not turn up a suspect, deputies said. The SUV had previously been reported stolen out of the New Orleans area, deputies added
Detectives determined that the vehicle had been in the parking lot of the community center for an hour before the shooting, deputies said.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 562-2200.
Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans is also offering a reward, up to $2,500 for any information that will lead to the arrest and indictment of the subjects involved in this crime by calling (504) 822-1111 or (877) 903-STOP.
Tips can also be submitted through the sheriff's website, stjamessheriff.com, and click on the link to Nixle. Tips can also be submitted through the sheriff's app. All tips can be submitted anonymously.