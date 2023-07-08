A 5-year-old was shot Friday during a funeral repast in the parking lot of a Vacherie community center, St. James Parish sheriff's deputies said.
A small sport utility vehicle sped off from the parking lot of the Westbank Reception Center after the shooting, drove onto River Road and turned onto Collins Street, deputies said in a Facebook post.
The blue SUV was found later abandoned in trees at the end of Collins, deputies said.
Detectives determined that the vehicle was in the parking lot of the community center for an hour before the shooting, deputie said.
The child was taken to an area hospital for treatment, deputies said.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 562-2200.
Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans is also offering a reward, up to $2,500 for any information that will lead to the arrest and indictment of the subjects involved in this crime by calling (504) 822-1111 or (877) 903-STOP.
Tips can also be submitted through the sheriff's website www.stjamessheriff.com and click on the link to Nixle. Tips can also be submitted through the sheriff's app. All tips can be submitted anonymously.