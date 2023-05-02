Be sure to take a moment to look skyward during the evenings in the next three weeks, because Louisiana's State Capitol will be a celebration in lights.
June Peay, spokesperson for the Office of the Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives, said the Capitol's lighted color schemes will kick off Tuesday, May 2, with McNeese State University's school colors of blue and gold in celebration of McNeese Day at the Capitol.
On Thursday, the Capitol will be lit in green to commemorate Mental Health Awareness, followed by another round of green in honor of the YWCA's Mental Health Awareness initiative.
On Tuesday, May 9, look for red and white in celebration of Acadiana Day, followed by blue and green on Wednesday, May 17, to commemorate Neurofibromatosis Awareness.