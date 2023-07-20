Louisiana State Police are investigating and LSU has stopped a graduate student from teaching after he left a profanity-laced voicemail for a state senator for voting to override Gov. John Bel Edwards' veto of a ban on youth access to gender-affirming health care.
In a copy of the voicemail that spread widely on social media, graduate student Marcus Venable tells Sen. Mike Fesi, a Republican from Houma, that he can't wait to see his name in the obituaries and makes a reference to putting his "f***ing ass in the ground."
LSP officials have confirmed an investigation into the complaint against Venable is active and ongoing. They declined to comment further.
In a statement, LSU said Venable has taught classes at the university before, but will not be allowed to do so in the future.
"As a university, we foster open and respectful dialogue. Like everyone, graduate students with teaching assignments have the right to express their opinions, but this profanity-filled, threatening call crossed the line," the statement said. "This does not exhibit the character we expect of someone given the privilege of teaching as part of their graduate assistantship. The student will be allowed to continue their studies but will not be extended the opportunity to teach in the future."