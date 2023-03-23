Louisiana State Police are warning about a phone scam in which people impersonating officers are trying to get personal information.
State Police said in a statement that it learned about the scam after multiple calls from residents.
"Troopers stress that citizens should never give unsolicited callers any personal information," the agency said, "and the Louisiana State Police would never ask for any type of payment or monetary donation over the phone."
People can report suspected fraudulent calls to the Louisiana State Analytical and Fusion Center, a state collaboration of law enforcement agencies, at (225) 925-4192.
People can also report suspected fraud to the center at its website at http://la-safe.org/, by clicking the “Report Suspicious Activity” link.