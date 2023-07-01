As excessive heat warnings continue and temperatures climb past 100 degrees in southeast Louisiana, it can feel impossible to stay cool.
If you lose power or your air conditioning goes out, staying cool becomes even more difficult.
Here are some public locations with A/C you can visit if you need a way to beat the heat:
Community centers
A number of community centers in Baton Rouge offer free classes and recreational activities for residents to participate in. If you need a space to stay cool, look here to find your closest community center.
Libraries
Stay out of the heat and head to your local library instead. There are 14 libraries in the East Baton Rouge Parish Library System where you can join book clubs, take computer classes, learn about genealogy and even use a 3D printer at some locations. Find a complete list of Baton Rouge libraries and see what they have to offer here.
The mall
Walking around inside the mall is a great way to keep cool. Visit the Mall of Louisiana to do some shopping and avoid the 100-degree temperatures.
Stores
Another way to stay cool is to stop by stores like Target or T.J. Maxx, where you can browse for home goods or clothes instead of sweating. Grocery stores like Walmart are also a good option for staying out of the heat.
Coffee shops
Local coffee shops are another spot you can visit to get cool. Grab an iced coffee and do some work at popular Baton Rouge coffee shops like Highland Coffees or City Roots Coffee Bar.
Museums
Baton Rouge has plenty of museums to explore if you need to cool off. From the LSU Museum of Art to the Capitol Park Museum, there are several options to learn more about Louisiana’s culture and history. On the first Sunday of each month, participating Baton Rouge museums offer free admission for visitors, so you don’t have to break your wallet or a sweat.
Churches
Attending your local church for events or for service is also a way to beat the heat. The Downtown Development District provides a full list of Baton Rouge churches on its website.
Art classes
Taking an art class can help you stay indoors for a few hours. Visit locations like Painting With A Twist or the Mid-City Artisans’ Art Learning Center to create various types of crafts instead of facing the heat.