Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced the creation of a community workgroup tasked with developing solutions to East Baton Rouge Parish's stormwater woes during her annual State of the City address Wednesday.
The news was part of an optimistic speech to the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge in which Broome pointed to progress over the past year on issues like public safety, the local economy, infrastructure and stormwater. Despite $56 million in federal funds spent on drainage improvements, stormwater proved to be one of Broome's biggest black eyes in 2022 when her proposed stormwater utility fee imploded in October over accusations her administration wasn't being transparent about the need for it.
The loss of the dedicated funding promised by the fee leaves the city-parish in jeopardy of facing federal enforcement for stormwater violations of the Clean Water Act over the next year, and the committee will be tasked with finding solutions that bring the system back into compliance, Broome said. Further details about the committee's work will be announced in February, Broome added.
"Baton Rouge is rising as a city of transformational change and an equitable and inclusive community where a vision of peace, prosperity and progress becomes a reality for everyone," Broome said.
"Red Stick Rising" was the main theme of Broome's speech as she pointed to positive economic data in the aftermath of 2020's pandemic shutdowns, like a low unemployment rate and the arrival of new jobs in 2023 from the Amazon fulfillment center and other industrial projects. The parish is expected to gain about 12,400 jobs over the next few years, Broome said.
"Contrary to many opinions, the data shows people are moving to Baton Rouge at a rapid place," Broome said.
Broome also noted a reduction in violent crime and homicides in the parish during 2022, following two years of record highs for killings. The Advocate's records show 115 people lost their lives to violence last year, the first time the city-parish's annual homicide total had dropped since 2019. But that number is still the second highest on record for the parish, trailing only 2021's 149 homicides.
The drop in killings is due to recent pay raises and bonuses for Baton Rouge Police Department officers, as well as investments in crime prevention technology and the creation of crime prevention community initiatives, Broome said.
The city-parish will continue to invest in projects that prevent crime, like blight reduction, jobs programs, after school programs and the mayor's Public Safety Partnership with the hope of continuing to reduce the violent crime rate, the mayor-president said.
Broome implored the room filled with state and local public officials to continue working together to reduce crime in the city
"Because of the toxicity of our politics, many cities struggle to mobilize and sustain a multidimensional response that depends heavily on collaboration," Broome said. "I'm proud to say that's not the case here in Baton Rouge because this plan is a representation of a collaborative public safety strategy."
One of the largest applause lines from Broome's 25-minute speech came when Broome noted progress on transportation projects through her MovEBR program, particularly the completion of traffic signal synchronization in the next few months. Dozens of other road improvement projects will be beginning or continuing over the next year, Broome said.