Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s $1 billion-plus budget for 2023 received Metro Council approval during a special meeting Wednesday, allocating additional money for economic development initiatives, traffic improvements and the city-parish’s troubled stormwater system.
The budget for next year is $50 million larger than this year’s budget — which also grew by $50 million from 2021 — due to a continued windfall of sales tax revenue since businesses began reopening as pandemic fears receded.
The council approved Broome's spending for next year with only one change from the version she first presented last month: an additional $5 million for the parish’s stormwater system to try to bring it into compliance with federal law.
Money intended for the Budget Stabilization Fund, known as a rainy day fund, will be tapped for the extra $5 million, according to the city-parish. The $5 million is needed for the city-parish to meet federal requirements for waterway inspections and testing under the Clean Water Act, city-parish Transportation and Drainage Director Fred Raiford said.
The law requires municipalities to prevent storm runoff from carrying pollutants into federal waterways, and the city-parish is currently under threat of a federal consent decree for failing to comply with it.
“We've been having a lot of discussion dealing with the feds dealing with some of the deficiencies we have with our permit,” Raiford said. “The money is significant because we’ll need a lot of manpower. There's a lot of testing that needs to be done and with that additional funding provided to us will get us a lot closer to addressing those items that need to be addressed.”
The city-parish already budgets about $9.7 million toward drainage maintenance annually and has allocated $56 million in one-time federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act for stormwater and drainage improvements.
But roughly $40 million in dedicated funds will be needed annually to come into compliance with federal requirements, according to a Black & Veatch study unveiled earlier this year. Broome’s administration attempted to raise that money through a stormwater utility fee that ultimately was pulled when the city-parish was accused of not being forthcoming about potential federal intervention against the stormwater system.
The $5 million is part of an effort by the city-parish to find other avenues to raise the money needed for stormwater improvements.
“Any time we can find funds that we believe can offset the overall cost, that's going to be critical to us meeting the compliance requirements,” Raiford said. “We are going to continue to do that, but they're going to be looking for a long-term plan, and that's what we're trying to get.”
The increase to the General Fund, which makes up almost 33% of the city-parish's total budget, equates to approximately $24.9 million. A $46.9 million windfall in additional tax revenue — including $37.2 million in sales tax revenues — that wasn't projected for 2022 will allow for the increase. The city-parish expects that trend will continue in 2023 and projects an $18.6 million increase in sales tax collections from 2022, despite a conservative forecast due to recession fears, according to the budget proposal.
That additional money allowed for the stormwater funding, as well as adjustments to the General Fund to offset inflation and pay raises to city-parish employees and first responders, according to the budget proposal.