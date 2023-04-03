A male student at Galvez Middle School has been arrested, accused of placing a small video recorder in the girls' locker room, authorities said Monday.
The device resembled an ink pen and was found by the another student, Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies said.
Sheriff's investigators learned about the discovery on Friday and later arrested the boy on one count of video voyeurism, deputies said.
Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said his office is working closely with the parish public schools in the investigation.
All parents of any student involved have been contacted, deputies said.