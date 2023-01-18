A Broadmoor High student was shot and wounded when he was walking to school Wednesday morning, Baton Rouge Police said.
The teenager was brought to the hospital with a wound to the mid-section, Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., BRPD spokesperson said.
The shooting happened in the 12000 block of Archery Drive, McKneely said, which is near Florida Boulevard, about two miles from Broadmoor High.
The case is under investigation, he said.
Ben Lemoine, a spokesman for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, said the student who was shot, whom he did not identify, is a 15-year-old sophomore at the high school.
“Everybody said he is a popular kid, didn’t have any kind of beef with anyone,” Lemoine said.
Lemoine said law enforcement are telling school officials that the student was walking near where he normally catches the bus in the morning to come to school, but was not at the bus stop, and was shot after another unidentified juvenile robbed him.
Lemoine said that Broadmoor High has a school resource officer already assigned to the school who has been on campus and that I Care crisis counselors are on site for any students who need assistance.