The latest batch of federal population estimates since the 2020 census count told a familiar, if downbeat story: Louisiana continued to lose population, especially in its most rural areas.
But a handful of suburban parishes and those with smaller to medium-sized cities, mostly along the Interstate 12/10 corridor, have continued to see the state's strongest population growth, while the largest urban parishes lost residents.
In the Baton Rouge area, Livingston Parish, now several years removed from the devastating hit of the 2016 flood, led the region and Louisiana in growth between mid-2020 and mid-2022.
Despite the two-year period occurring through the heart of the COVID pandemic, the parish grew by 3.92%, adding an estimated 5,601 people and pushing its total population to 148,425, new census estimates say.
Only three other parishes in the immediate Baton Rouge area added population: West Baton Rouge, Ascension and West Feliciana. They grew between nearly 1% to nearly 3% in the same period.
East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana's largest parish by population and still the region's center of gravity, declined by nearly 1.2% over the past two years, losing an estimated 5,342 people.
Tim Slack, an LSU sociology professor who specializes in demography, said the Baton Rouge area's population changes mirror longstanding national trends. He said that "dense urban core counties" are seeing decreases, while suburbs and smaller cities are seeing gains.
"Most Americans these days are not, they're not moving far, when they move these days," he said. "Most stay pretty close to where they came from, so nationally, what we're seeing is less of an urban exodus than a reshuffling within metro areas. And that's exactly what we're seeing in Louisiana."
Schools and quality of life have remained major draws, local officials said.
Livingston had Louisiana's second largest net migration in 2020 and 2021, adding 3,200 people before natural growth from births over deaths added the rest. Only St. Tammany Parish had greater net migration in Louisiana, the latest census estimates say.
Net migration is the difference of those moving into a community minus those moving out.
By contrast, East Baton Rouge had a net migration loss of 4,372 people in 2020 and 2021, the latest census estimates say. Natural growth from births over deaths muted the impact some.
Push, pull over growth
Over the years, this population reshuffling has pushed housing into more flood-prone sections of the Amite River Basin with less developed roads, gradually sparking political pushback.
Those worries took on new urgency after the historic 2016 flood, repeated hurricane swipes and unusual storms that sparked sharp flash flooding. In recent years, Ascension, Livingston, eastern Iberville and elsewhere have had development moratoriums to try to catch up with growth and tighten growth rules.
The politics have often gotten hot.
This past week, tensions between developers and the Livingston Parish Council, which has been eager to appease irate constituents, came to a head. Builders threatened to sue over new parish zoning maps due to alleged technical failures in their adoption.
During a council meeting, residents packed the room, likely in response to one council member’s call to defend the parish against developers. One local official proposed repealing the handful of zoning changes, but the measure was sent to committee instead.
Some officials saw the delay during the tense atmosphere Thursday night as a bid to buy more time to work things out.
“They ain’t got enough intestinal fortitude to introduce the ordinance to repeal the zoning maps," Councilman Garry "Frog" Talbert said of his fellow council members.
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said it seems some people who have lived in the parish their whole lives would rather not see the parish expand, but he argued the parish remains poised for more people and commerce.
“We’re going to grow,” he said. “Despite the efforts of some to stop it, we are going to continue to grow.”
Meanwhile, city-parish officials pointed out that, though earlier census estimates had East Baton Rouge's population declining in the later part of the past decade, the parish actually grew overall between 2010 and 2020 once an actual census count occurred.
The parish remains the region's economic engine, they said, and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's administration is working to address blight and affordable housing in disinvested neighborhoods where the greatest population losses have occurred.
"The political myth that EBR is dying is just that, a myth," said Mark Armstrong, city-parish spokesman.
West Baton Rouge grows
Amid growth disputes in other parishes, however, West Baton Rouge Parish, which wasn't nearly as hard hit in the 2016 flood, has seen its small population steadily increase.
Over the past 12 years, it has been the third fastest growing parish in Louisiana, up 17%, and in the past two years narrowly overtook Ascension Parish for that spot.
The raw numbers are small in comparison with those in Ascension, Livingston or in Lafayette, Tangipahoa and St. Tammany parishes down the interstate highways.
West Baton Rouge added an estimated 4,083 between 2010 and 2022, boosting its population to 28,034 people, census figures say.
By comparison, Ascension and Livingston added 22,568 and 20,088, respectively, between 2010 and 2022.
Kevin Durbin, director of West Baton Rouge Parish Public Works, said he thought moratoriums on building in other parishes were helping drive people to the parish along with the prospect of improving highway conditions.
“I think it could be our time,” he said. “For the past three decades, Livingston and Ascension have had massive growth. People were always hesitant to move to this side because of traffic, but that's changing with the expansion of the I-10.”
A year ago, state highway officials also started a nearly $58 million project to replace the La. 1 bridges over the Intracoastal Canal in Port Allen. The entire project is expected to be finished in the spring of 2024, highway officials said.
'Just couldn't do it any more'
For some new West Baton Rouge residents, the difficulty in crossing the Mississippi River pushed them west permanently.
Eric Kleinpeter, 27, grew up in Baton Rouge but moved to Addis about three years ago to be closer to his work as a boat captain near the Port of Greater Baton Rouge in Port Allen.
“I was commuting across the I-10 bridge in rush hour traffic, and I just couldn’t do it anymore,” he said. “I probably save about six hours a week now on my commute.”
He lives in the Sugar Mill Plantation development, which had only a few homes when he moved in 2021 but now has hundreds.
“I think this area is going to be changing a lot in the next five to 10 years,” Kleinpeter said. “Once traffic is eased, there’s gonna be a lot more development.”
Atley Walker Jr., West Baton Rouge parish council member, said Sugar Mill is one of the bigger developments in the parish, and ideal for people who want to be close to the city but have more space.
“The quality of life is good,” he said. “You have a country/suburb feel. People are leaving Baton Rouge because the congestion, infrastructure and traffic flow in Baton Rouge is bad.”
The prospects for a new Mississippi River bridge, another potential boon for the west bank, remain murky as the state is poised to select new leadership this fall.
A highflier slows
For the first two decades of the 2000s, Ascension was Louisiana's fastest growing parish, with Livingston close behind, but the pace for the parishes has slowed both in terms of growth rate and the raw totals during those 20 years.
Growth rates fell from nearly 4% per year between 2000 and 2010 — when the region saw large influxes of people after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 — to just under 2% or less per year from 2010 to 2020, census data show.
In the first two years of the century's third decade, the pace in Ascension has slowed a little further to nearly 1.4% per year, unlike in Livingston, where growth rates ticked back up.
Jerome Fournier, Ascension's planning director, said it's still too early to say whether the slower growth numbers are due to the parish's development moratorium from mid-2021 to mid-2022 and the tougher rules that have followed.
But since the moratorium ended, Ascension has had only one new neighborhood approved. Median home prices have continued to rise and are about $50,000 higher than in Livingston and East Baton Rouge, real estate figures say.
Net migration into Ascension, at about 1,120 people, was one-third what it was for Livingston in 2020 and 2021.
And, to the surprise of several Ascension Parish Council members, Fournier and Parish President Clint Cointment announced earlier this month the parish had paused its contract with the Texas consulting firm that was leading the development rules rewrite.
The officials said the halt happened for two reasons: The firm lost a key staffer who was leading the work in Ascension, and parish officials want to give developers time to adjust to the new rules.
"We're still hearing from them, how they're dealing with the changes," he said.
Karen Zito, who leads the region's homebuilders group, said Livingston and Ascension have made big changes to their rules and her members continue to speak with local officials about the need for consistent, streamlined, science-based rules.
"Providing the necessary housing options that are affordable for our growing workforce continues to be an industry priority," she said.