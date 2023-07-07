A busy weekend of events is scheduled as part of The Summer of Hope, Baton Rouge's effort to lower gun violence and raise togetherness during the sweltering weather of the season.
City leaders launched the effort last year, using community events and outreach programs to combat an annual uptick in gun violence.
Related events planned for Saturday and Sunday include:
• The Capitol Senior High School Alumni Association will present a community block party and alumni basketball game from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at the school, 1000 N. 23rd St. Residents, alumni and prospective students are invited for food hours of fun for the entire family. Student registration assistance will be available. For more information on Capitol High, go to ebrschools.org/capitolhigh.
• The C.O.N.N.E.C.T. Summer Series comes to North Ardenwood (Mall City) from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Boombox Boxing Gym, 6537 Harry Drive, hosted by Terral C. Jackson Jr. and Chris Johnson. The series is focused on bringing the community together and features food, music, resources and fun. Go to eventbrite.com for ticket information.
• Heal the Block: The Baton Rouge Community Street Team, A.G.I.L.E Planning Solutions, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Summer of Hope present a free community event at 4:30 p.m. Saturday with food, music, activities and community resources at BREC Tams Drive Park, 11600 Tams Drive. Heal the Block events are scheduled on several Saturdays during the summer. For more: SummerOfHopeBR.com.
• Scotland Saturdays and the Levitt Foundation present a free concert, "For Our People," from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Scotlandville Plaza, 8551 Scotland Ave. The concert is part of the Levitt Amp Live Music Festival, a 10-week music series sponsored by Levitt Amp Baton Rouge featuring live performances, local vendors, artists and creators. Go to eventbrite.com for ticket information.
• On Sunday, the annual Sounds of CommUNITY Concert will be held at 4 p.m. at the Baton Rouge Stake Center, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10335 Highland Road. The event, which will feature music, dance and prayers from a variety of cultures and faith groups, is sponsored by the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge.