As viewers tune in for the 134th Rose Parade in the new year, they can expect to see a Louisiana-themed float and a local festival queen bringing the taste of Tangipahoa strawberries to California.
The Rose Parade, which rolls Jan. 2, 2023 in Pasadena, will feature a Tangipahoa Parish rider on the "Louisiana Feed Your Soul Float": Louisiana Strawberry Queen 51, Kirstin Drozd.
“We were beyond excited when we were contacted by Louisiana Travel that our Strawberry Queen was invited to be on this year’s Rose Bowl Float,” said Carla Tate, Tangipahoa Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau’s executive director. “This is big for Tangipahoa Parish as we continue to market our parish as a great place to visit for leisure travelers coming to Louisiana.”
Liuzza Produce Farm, a renowned strawberry farm in the Tangipahoa Parish area, will also send fresh strawberries for the Louisiana dishes being prepared for the Rose Parade celebrations and events, Tate added. Volunteers and other corporate float sponsors in the parade will receive fresh beignets and Louisiana seafood during the three days of float construction, according to state officials.
“I am looking forward to this once in a lifetime opportunity, and I’ll be inviting everyone to Ponchatoula and Tangipahoa Parish for the best strawberries and the best festival in the country," Drozd said.
The Louisiana float will depict a riverboat decorated entirely with flowers, leaves, and seeds. The decision to include Drozd "truly honors the past and current strawberry industry," according to a press release from the Tangipahoa Parish Convention and Visitor's Bureau.
Drozd is among six riders on the float representing Louisiana convention and visitors bureaus, including Lafayette Travel, Natchitoches Convention & Visitors Bureau, Shreveport-Bossier CTB, St. Bernard Parish and Visit Baton Rouge. Sixteen other riders will represent other parts of the state. She's also one of 22 festival and pageant queens participating, according to the Lt. Governor's office.
Baton Rouge's part of the parade is celebrating the area's health and research facilities and the advancements they make. John Kirwan, executive director of the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, will march in the parade, as will Rose Hudson, President of the Louisiana Lottery Corporation and a cancer advocate who was former chair of the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center Foundation board.
“The Baton Rouge area has so much to offer our state and our country culturally, musically, academically and economically,” Hudson said in a statement. “I am truly honored to represent and celebrate our city’s contributions by riding in the historic Tournament of Roses Parade.”
“We’re excited to return to the Rose Parade to showcase all the ways you can Feed Your Soul in Louisiana. All of our riders are an excellent representation of the celebratory spirit of Louisiana,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.
He added that the float "provides extensive media coverage for the State of Louisiana." On New Year's Day in 2022 the Louisiana Office of Tourism hosted its first float, winning an award for best floral design and best entertainment. The office said Louisiana's participation reached 2.6 billion people and provided around $26 million in estimated advertising value for the state.
“All our efforts in the travel and tourism industry in Louisiana are focused on working with our local partners to drive visitation to every corner of the state," he said. "As I always say, if you can eat it, shoot it, catch it, or dance to it, we name a festival after it in Louisiana."