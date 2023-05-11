A Baton Rouge teacher accused of raping a student is in custody, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
Johnnie Butler, 41, a health teacher and track coach at Istrouma High, was fired from his position on Wednesday, a school district official said. He turned himself in around 2 p.m. on Thursday, the sheriff's office said.
The arrest affidavit for Butler says that he texted the victim to meet him at a particular place on the high school campus during the week of May 1.
The victim told East Baton Rouge deputies that, when she arrived, Butler began to kiss her and pushed her into a closet, the affidavit says.
The victim told detectives she "froze and could not say anything because she was in a state of shock" during the rape, the document says.
Cell phone texts between Butler and the victim, who agreed for detectives to search her cell phone, showed that Butler had previously sent her suggestive messages, the affidavit says.
In an interview with detectives at the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's headquarters earlier this week, Butler denied having any sexual encounters with the girl, declined to answer further questions and requested a lawyer.
He admitted to deleting text messages between himself and the victim, before he arrived at the sheriff's offices.
Security footage from the school obtained after the interview showed Butler inside the school's gym with the victim at the time he had told her to meet him.
Prior to his employment at Istrouma High, Butler had worked for the school system as a truancy officer from 2016 to 2020, before going to work at the high school.
He also served as a reserve officer for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office from December 2021 until last week, when he was terminated, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.