A St. James Parish gifted art teacher must serve 10 years in state prison and surrender her state teaching certificate after she admitted this week to inappropriate sexual behavior with a 12-year-old public school student.
Lisa Samuels, 51, of Donaldsonville, received the sentence under a plea agreement with St. James prosecutors to a reduced charge that allowed both sides to avoid a trial. She had faced a molestation count but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile, court papers say.
The indecent behavior occurred in 2018, the plea agreement says.
Under the sentence from Judge Tess Stromberg, Samuels must register as a sex offender after her release and give up her teaching certificate.
St. James Parish sheriff's deputies arrested Samuels in January 2022. She was accused of telling the student about her sexual relationships with women and stroking her breast.
The girl's mother reported the comments to the school system in an Oct. 20 statement and the girl separately called a state crisis hotline about the breast-touching allegation, according to bail documents and the mother's letter. The girl claimed Samuels put "her hands under her shirt and stroked her breast to show her what would happen if she didn't wear a bra."
School officials left Samuels on the job for two months after sheriff's investigators had informed them that she was under investigation over allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student.
The student returned to campus for some time after she had made the allegations in the fall of 2021. Samuels' presence on campus caused the girl to feel upset and anxiety, according to emails her mother sent school officials.
The allegations brought against Samuels also prompted a lawsuit, which the child's parents filed in April in state district court. The case is still pending and remains in the evidence-gathering phase.
The lawsuit alleges unwanted advances and comments started in 2016 and that Samuels' behavior toward the child and other students went on unaddressed for five years with school officials' knowledge.
The suit names the school board and Samuels, both individually and in her capacity as a teacher, as defendants.
In court papers filed previously, school officials and Samuels have disputed the allegations and denied any wrongdoing.
School officials have also sought to legally distance themselves from her alleged actions — saying they would have occurred outside the scope of her job as a teacher.
Samuels' criminal defense attorney, Ericka Brignac, did not return a phone message left Tuesday for comment. Neither did prosecutors in St. James nor the various plaintiffs' and defense attorneys representing the parties in the civil case.
A message left Wednesday for School Superintendent Chris Kimball also wasn't immediately returned.