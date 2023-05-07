A 17-year-old arrested Sunday morning is accused of shooting and injuring a convenience store clerk in an attempted robbery Saturday night, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.
The incident happened shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday at a convenience store on Springfield Road in the Watson area, Ard said.
Investigating deputies learned that the assailant was armed when he came into the store and demanded cash. There was a struggle, and the assailant shot and wounded the store clerk in the upper torso.
"She was transported for treatment and is listed as critical but stable," Ard said in a statement Sunday.
The suspect was located and arrested. He was processed into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on counts of attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery.
The investigation is ongoing.