A 16-year-old turned himself in to Ascension sheriff's deputies Friday in a double shooting Sunday that left another teen dead in the rural Darrow community, authorities said.
The teen, who was not identified because he is a juvenile, was booked with counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and other counts, Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a statement.
Deputies found Treylon Brown, 15, dead around noon Sunday from multiple gunshot wounds on Brown Extension Road and La. 22 in southwestern Ascension.
Brown attended St. Amant High School.
Another youth, Brown's 16-year-old brother, was also shot and hospitalized with injuries that had left him in critical condition.
Deputies said they obtained a warrant for the 16-year-old suspect's arrest on Thursday before he turned himself in on Friday.
Authorities offered no motive for the shooting.
The juvenile was taken to the St. Bernard Parish Juvenile Detention Center, one of the facilities Ascension uses to hold juvenile offenders. The river region doesn't have a juvenile facility.
Deputies said more arrests are pending.