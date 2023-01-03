The third teen critically injured when a police officer smashed into his car during a pursuit in Brusly, killing his sister and her friend, is still too ill to undergo surgery, the boy's father wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday.
Liam Dunn is hospitalized with a skull fracture, concussion, broken femur, broken ankle, broken wrist and broken rib, his father, Randall Dunn, wrote in the post. Randall Dunn wrote that doctors are waiting for his son to gain strength before attempting surgery.
The Addis police officer accused of speeding through a red light and crashing his unit into the car holding the three teenagers had not yet bonded out of the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail as of Tuesday evening, 18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton said in a statement.
David Cauthron, 42, was booked on two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring for the midday Saturday crash that killed 17-year-old Maggie Dunn, an 11th grader at Brusly High School, and 16-year-old Caroline Gill, a 10th grader at the school. Dunn's older brother, University of Louisiana Lafayette freshman Liam Dunn, remains hospitalized in critical condition at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, according to Clayton's statement.
Cauthron is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond, according to the statement.
The crash occurred on La. 1 at the intersection of East Saint Francis Street in Brusly. Cauthron was in pursuit of Tyquel Zanders, 24, at a "very high rate of speed" when he ran a red light and crashed into the teenagers' car, according to the statement.
Clayton's office plans to present the case against Cauthron to a grand jury after conducting interviews and reviewing dash and officer camera footage, according to the statement.
"Sirens and police vehicles do not give an officer the authority to cut through a red light," Clayton wrote. "They must slow down or come to a complete stop when human life is in danger. In this case, evidence appears to show that the officer was grossly negligent, and the lives of these young people would not have been taken had he exercised common sense."
Cauthron was part of a multi-parish police pursuit of Zanders that began in Baton Rouge.
Zanders is accused of entering a family home in the 3200 block of Blackwell Drive on Saturday, taking the keys to his father's 2016 Nissan Altima and stealing it, according to Clayton and an arrest affidavit. Zanders was not welcome in the home and he pushed his father down before taking the keys.
Baton Rouge police were attempting to pull over Zanders on River Road near the Raising Cane's River Center when the chase began, according to booking documents. Zanders ran multiple red lights, speeding 80 mph on Government Street and 110 mph on Interstate 10.
Zanders then drove across the Mississippi River Bridge into West Baton Rouge.
As authorities were chasing Zanders through Brusly, an Addis Police unit crashed into a vehicle near the Brusly Police Department on La. 1, killing Maggie Dunn and Gill and seriously injuring Liam Dunn, none of whom were involved in the theft, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Zanders then drove back across the Mississippi River Bridge and was apprehended when his car stalled, according to booking documents.
Zanders faces counts in Baton Rouge of home invasion, theft of a vehicle and aggravated flight, according to Baton Rouge police. Across the river, he was charged on two counts each of manslaughter in the deaths of the two teens, according to Clayton.
A third charge manslaughter charge for Zanders will be added if Liam Dunn doesn't survive his injuries, Clayton said Sunday.
Randall Dunn, in his Facebook post Tuesday, thanked residents who attended a candlelight memorial for his daughter and Gill on Monday evening at their school's football field.
"The communities of Iberville and West Baton Rouge have been unbelievable in their outpouring of love and affection," Randall Dunn wrote. "I was unable to attend the vigil as I remained at the hospital with Liam. Even though I was not there, I am very appreciative for everything you all have done in remembrance of my baby girl and all the prayers for Liam's recovery."
Clayton continued to question the decision of law enforcement to chase Zanders across parish lines for the charges that he was facing prior to the pursuit.
“If it involves putting human life in danger, stop the damn pursuit," Clayton wrote. "It's just not worth the risk."
BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. on Sunday defended his department's decision to pursue Zanders, saying BRPD's pursuit policies were followed.
BRPD officers were called off the chase when it entered West Baton Rouge, McKneely said.