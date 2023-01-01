The two teenage girls killed when an Addis Police unit crashed into their car during a multi-parish police chase of a vehicle theft suspect have been identified.
Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 16, were cheerleaders at Brusly High School, according to a Facebook post by the cheerleading team.
"As we mourn the tragic deaths of Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill please keep their families, friends, and the BHS community in your thoughts and prayers," reads the post. "Their enthusiasm and bright smiles will be missed more than can be imagined."
The two girls were killed Saturday during a lengthy police chase of 24-year-old Tyquel Zanders, who is accused of entering a home in the 3200 block of Blackwell Drive on Saturday, taking the keys to the owner's 2016 Nissan Altima and stealing it, according to booking documents.
Baton Rouge police were attempting to pull over Zanders on River Road near the Raising Cane's River Center when the chase began, according to booking documents. Zanders ran multiple red lights, speeding 80 mph on Government Street and 110 mph on Interstate 10.
Zanders then drove across the Mississippi River Bridge into West Baton Rouge.
As authorities were chasing Zanders through Brusly, an Addis Police unit crashed into a vehicle, killing Dunn and Gill, who were not involved in the theft, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Zanders then drove back across the Mississippi River Bridge and was apprehended at the Dalrymple exit when his car stalled, according to booking documents.
I-10 eastbound was closed near Dalrymple while Zanders was taken into custody, causing traffic delays.
Zanders faces counts in Baton Rouge of home invasion, theft of a vehicle and aggravated flight, according to Baton Rouge police. Across the river, he will be booked on two counts each of manslaughter in the deaths of the two teens, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
People shared photos and memories of Dunn and Gill in the comments of the Brusly cheerleading team's Facebook post. Nearly 100 comments had been submitted early Sunday afternoon, three hours after the post went up.