Two Ascension Parish fire departments extinguished a miles-long series of fires along the shoulder of Interstate 10 eastbound in Prairieville and Gonzales Friday evening, the sheriff said.
The fires extended from around the La. 73 interchange area for more than six miles to the southeast, according to the sheriff and one driver who saw them.
Sheriff Bobby Webre said the fires along eastbound I-10 did not cause traffic incidents, though one driver reported some slowdowns because other drivers were looking at the fires.
Amy Venezia, 33, of Gonzales, said she saw the fires along the highway on her commute home from work in Prairieville on Friday around 5:30 p.m.
"The first set of fires I came across was right at the Highway 73 overpass," she said.
Venezia took photographs of the fires farther to the southeast along the La. 44/I-10 exit offramp near Gonzales and the Burnside area.
Like some others, she put her photos on social media.
"But nobody's really had a definite answer about what it was," Venezia said.
Sheriff Webre said firefighters don't know what caused the fires either. The Gonzales, Prairieville, Sorrento and Geismar departments responded and put out the string of small fires Friday.
Geismar fire officials in a Facebook post Friday night said the "major grass fire" extended along I-10 eastbound from the La. 73 onramp to a point past the La. 30 onramp near Gonzales.
Long lines of smoldering fires can often be seen in open fields in the parishes of the lower Mississippi River this time of year, sometimes even glowing in the night, as cane farmers burn their fields after the harvest.
But the part of Ascension where the fires were seen on Friday along I-10 is more suburban, farther from the Mississippi and doesn't have cane farming.
Webre speculated that possibly someone riding on a blown tire or pulling a trailer dragging something may have caused sparks that ignited dry, dormant grass along I-10.
Geismar fire officials warned on Facebook that even though the ground is still saturated from recent rains, dired materials can still burn and threaten property.
When asked, a state highway spokesman said he was not aware of that the department would be intentionally burning the highway shoulder as some form of brush control.